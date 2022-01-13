NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the event was “in breach” of public health orders. Video / Instagram

Hillsong Church has defended holding an event in Australia that saw shirtless, maskless revellers dancing and singing in huge crowds, saying it was "not similar to a music festival in any way".

Video has emerged from Hillsong's youth "Summercamp 2022" event in Newcastle, NSW, showing hundreds of young people singing, dancing and partying maskless while those things are banned for the rest of the state.

Hillsong said in a statement to the ABC that "outdoor Christian services are held during the camp but these are only a small part of the programme, and any singing is only a small part of each service".

"Our camps involve primarily outdoor recreational activities including sports and games," it said. "We follow strict Covid procedures and adhere to government guidelines."

However, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the event was "in breach" of public health orders.

A shirtless reveller dances next to a young woman at the Hillsong youth 'Summercamp' event in Newcastle on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

NSW introduced new restrictions on Friday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus after the Omicron variant sent cases into their tens of thousands this month — NSW recorded almost 100,000 new cases on Thursday.

The new orders set out by Premier Dominic Perrottet mean singing and dancing are banned at nightclubs, pubs, bars and entertainment facilities but large religious gatherings are able to go ahead.

In a statement sent to news.com.au, Hazzard said: "NSW Health has requested Hillsong immediately stop singing and dancing at an event being held in the Newcastle area.

"While the Order does not apply to religious services, it does apply to major recreation facilities and this event is clearly in breach of both the spirit and intent of the Order, which is in place to help keep the community safe."

Australian artists including rapper Illy reacted with disgust on Thursday when footage was shared from the Hillsong Wildlife Summercamp event.

"I can deal with the NSW health minister *specifically* outlawing singing and dancing at outdoor festivals the other day, an unusual attack on a specific industry without any assistance to those affected," Illy wrote on Instagram.

"I can even just about deal with after all the music industry has done and dealt with in the last two years, seeing a music festival allowed to go ahead where none could, purely because the attendees are from the same church as the prime minister.

"I can just about deal with all that.

"But playing 'Turn Down For What' in 2022? Nah get absolutely f***ed."

The raucous scenes from the first night of the three-day event at Glenrock Scout Camp in Newcastle were not mentioned in an online breakdown of the camp itinerary.

"We believe that God has something significant in store for our youth this year as we can gather again!" the Hillsong website declares.

No masks, not many shirts. Photo / Supplied

"We have planned an exciting new range of summer activities as well as the signature Summercamp rallies for all students, at our Glenrock Scout Camp.

"Located in the Newcastle region right on the beach with access to a still water lagoon, this campsite has been a much loved camp location of our youth ministry for years!"

Organisers for the $314-a-head event mention Covid-19 but footage from the event shows almost everybody in attendance is maskless.

"We are closely monitoring any developments around the Covid-19 pandemic and will be operating our camps in line with government health regulations," Hillsong's website reads.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant explained on Friday that the virus spreads easier on dance floors, with the department defending the decision to make allowances for religious settings.

"Singing and dancing in hospitality venues and nightclubs is deemed high risk due to increased movement and mingling within and across these venues, the influence of alcohol consumption, and the removal of masks in these settings to consume food and drink," a NSW Health spokesperson said.

"People attending religious services generally remain in fixed positions and masks are mandatory for these indoor gatherings."

It's been a bitter pill to swallow for the live music industry which has suffered immensely throughout the pandemic.