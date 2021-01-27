Covid 19 coronavirus: Sounds Like Summer music festival postponed

The Black Seeds were set to headline this weekend's Sounds Like Summer festival. Photo / David James

With the rest of the world stuck at home, Kiwis have been lucky enough to get their fill of festivals this summer.

But concerns over the latest Northland Covid case have prompted organisers to postpone the Sounds Like Summer music festival in its first year running.

Artists from headline act The Black Seeds to indie favourites The Beths were set to perform at Omaha Flats on January 31.

But after a 56-year-old Northland woman contracted the virus after returning from overseas earlier this month, organisers decided against holding a mass event in the area on Waitangi weekend.

Sounds Like Summer spokesperson Jade Atkinson said advice was sought from the Ministry of Health before the decision was made to postpone.

"It was agreed by all parties that although there has been no evidence of community transmission, it was in best interest of all involved from patrons to staff as well as all the amazing artists involved, to look at another date for this event once more information and a wider update in testing results was available."

With over 1500 people expected to attend, it would be "irresponsible" to have a gathering of that size on the boundary of the Northland region, she said.

Award-winning indie band The Beths were part of the festival lineup. Photo / Mason Fairey

"Many of our patrons come from the region and the infected case had visited the wider area of our event."

Atkinson said organisers were hoping to set another date for the festival as soon as possible that would be "safe for the community and those involved with our event".

She said refunds were available for ticket holders.

The wider Sounds Like Summer team made the announcement on their Instagram page last night and thanked their supporters.

"We want to thank you all for your love and support over the past few months. As a first year festival, it means a lot."