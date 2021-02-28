Covid 19 coronavirus: Sol3 Mio tour dates, Outerfields music festival postponed

Opera trio Sol3 Mio have had to halt their nationwide tour halfway through. Photo / Supplied

Several music events due to be performed next weekend have been postponed as Auckland remains in lockdown at alert level 3 for the rest of this week.

Kiwis' favourite opera trio Sol3 Mio were in the middle of their nationwide tour and due to finish up in Hamilton on March 7 before an Auckland show on March 11.

But with the change in alert levels, the upcoming shows in New Plymouth, Whanganui, Wellington, Palmerston North and Hamilton have been postponed.

"The Sol3 Mio team are very grateful that they were able to perform four shows this week to their South Island fans, and are determined to deliver the remainder of the tour when it is safe to do so," organisers said.

New dates haven't yet been announced but will be confirmed in the next few days, they said.

And Outerfields music festival was set to round out the summer festival season at Auckland's Western Springs stadium on Saturday, March 6, but now won't be held until December 4.

"Following the New Zealand Government's announcement on Saturday night, and Auckland's move into level 3, Outerfields 2021 will be moving to its pre-confirmed Covid-19 delay date of December 4, 2021," organisers said.

"We know the news that we can't go this Saturday is disappointing, but can't wait to put on a great - and safe - show later this year."

The 12-hour festival offered a glowing lineup from pop darling Benee to indie favourites the Beths.

The Beths were set to play Western Springs stadium's outer fields on March 6. Photo / Maison Fairey

Fat Freddy's Drop, Harper Finn, Aldous Harding, Ladyhawke and Church & AP were also set to make an appearance, with gates opening on Saturday at 10.30am and closing at 11pm.

All tickets purchased for both Sol3 Mio's shows and for Outerfields will remain valid.