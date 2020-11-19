Covid 19 coronavirus: Sarah Silverman gives heartbreaking account of Adam Schlesinger's Covid-19 death

Sarah Silverman opens up about the death of a friend. Photo / Supplied

Comedian Sarah Silverman has given a heartbreaking account of her friend Adam Schlesinger's death from coronavirus earlier this year.

Schlesinger, 52, who was a Fountains of Wayne band member, died in hospital from coronavirus complications in April, following a short battle with the illness.

A prolific songwriter and producer across the stage and screen films, Schlesinger had at the time of his death been working with Silverman on a musical based on her memoir The Bedwetter.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show this week, Silverman said they were just about to enter the next phase of production when Schlesinger fell ill.

"For the past eight years we've been writing this musical … we were just about to finally start, and I get these texts from Adam: 'I think I've got this ***kin' thing. I have a 103 fever (39.4C), and I have a cough, but I can't get a test anywhere,'" she recalled.

"A few days after that, he texts: 'You're not going to believe where I am. I'm in the ***king hospital with Covid. I have pneumonia from Covid.'"

Silverman said Schlesinger kept her informed of his condition with regular texts – until suddenly the texts stopped. She called his hospital, who informed her that he had been discharged that day.

"So then I texted him saying, 'Hey ****face, answer me when I text you, I was worried, I called the hospital!'" she said, before a pause.

" …But he wasn't discharged – he was transferred to a Covid-only hospital. Then he was immediately put on a ventilator. His girlfriend Alexis, who'd took care of him the whole time until she couldn't be with him anymore in the hospital, kept us up to date with what was going on."

Silverman said Schlesinger was given an "experimental" treatment and his condition started to improve.

"Three days in a row he got incrementally better, but the doctor said, 'Be cautiously optimistic.' And then the next day, April 1, he died.

"I'm still in shock, I just … it's crazy."

Silverman said the strangest thing was that nobody around Schlesinger – not his two daughters, friends, or the girlfriend who nursed him when he was ill – came down with the virus: "There's just no pattern."

In a statement released just one day before his death, Schlesinger's family thanked fans "for the outpouring of love".

"Adam has been hospitalised with Covid-19. He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

Schlesinger was a founding member of the rock band Fountains of Wayne, best known for the 2003 hit single Stacy's Mom. He was also a prolific songwriter and producer across film (That Thing You Do), television (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and musicals (Cry Baby).