Covid-19 coronavirus: MSNBC news host Rachel Maddow's emotional plea to viewers goes viral

Rachel Maddow has pleaded with Americans to think of those they love. Photo / Twitter

News host Rachel Maddow made an emotional return to her MSNBC show on Thursday, from her home, saying her partner's bout with Covid-19 was so serious they thought it might kill her.

Maddow has been off the air for roughly two weeks since disclosing she had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. Maddow didn't disclose who it was at the time, but said Thursday evening it was her partner, Susan Mikula.

Filming all alone from her house, Maddow broadcasted her own show which included a segment where she revealed her partner of 21 years has been battling coronavirus.

"At one point, we really thought it was a possibility it might kill her and that's why I've been away," Maddow said.

"She is the centre of my life," she added, visibly emotional.

Maddow: Don't get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it.



Rachel Maddow reveals that her partner, Susan, tested positive for Covid-19 and is still recovering, and implores viewers to consider their loved ones when they calculate their own Covid-19 risk. pic.twitter.com/oUz2DBLG63 — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 20, 2020

"It's not even like she's the sun and I'm a planet. It's more desperate and pitiful than that," Maddow continued. "It's more like she's a planet and I'm a satellite and I'm up there beep beep beeping at her and blinking my lights and just trying to make her happy."

Maddow said her partner is recovering and will be OK, but that it didn't seem that way at the outset of her illness. Maddow said she's tested negative so far for the virus.

She is the host of MSNBC's most-watched show and did the broadcast from inside her home, encountering some technical difficulties before laying out their coronavirus experience.

She issued an emotional plea to her fellow Americans, reminding them that self-isolating is not just about protecting themselves but about protecting those they love too.

As the country prepares to celebrate Thanksgiving next week - a holiday that usually means gatherings of people across the US, Maddow warned people that there simply is not room for them in hospitals.

"Just believe me: whatever you have calculated into your life that is acceptable risk, as inevitable risk, something that you are willing to go through because of the virus because, statistically, you know, it'll probably be fine for you and your loved ones... I'm just here to tell you to recalibrate that," she added.

"Frankly the country needs you to recalibrate there. Broadly speaking, there's no room for you in the hospital anymore. For the sake of your country, you really can't get sick and go to the hospital right now."

The video has been viewed millions of times online, as people echo Maddow's plea.

"Don't get this thing. Do whatever you can to keep from getting it," she said. "For Thanksgiving next week, you really are just going to have it at home without people coming over."

On Twitter, people praised her courage in telling her story, saying they were "moved to tears".

Very poignant. Sad, scary, heartbreaking, and brilliant. Thanks for sharing the truth. My prayers to you and Susan. — Vicki Olmstead-Stein (@VickiStein) November 20, 2020

Was moved to tears! Thank you for sharing your story and best wishes to Susan in her recovery 💜💜 — Adrienne Covey (@adrienneireneg) November 20, 2020

Maddow said her quarantine would end soon, but she'd be "broadcasting like this until it's safe for me to be around my coworkers."

- With AP