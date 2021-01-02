Covid 19 coronavirus: Larry King hospitalised in Los Angeles

The 87-year-old talk show host has been hospitalised in LA. Photo / Getty Images

Legendary talk show host Larry King has been admitted to hospital in Los Angeles where he is receiving treatment after contracting coronavirus.

The 87-year-old television host is said to be in isolation, according to reports.

CNN: Former CNN host and talk show legend Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles with the coronavirus, according to a source close to the family. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 2, 2021

Further details about his condition have not yet been released.

According to Showbiz411, the veteran broadcaster is 10 days into his battle against the virus.

Larry King, 87, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week, a source close to the family told @bradparkscnn. Due to protocols at the hospital, King's three sons have been unable to visit with him, according to the source. pic.twitter.com/LliUSDYiRj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 2, 2021

King, who has type 2 diabetes, has previously survived numerous heart attacks and a stroke.

Last year, he lost two of his children weeks apart, after his son Andy died of a heart attack and his daughter Chaia died of lung cancer.