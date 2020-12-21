Covid-19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern and celebrities thank MIQ staff

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared a video message, thanking managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) workers for their hard work during the festive season.

"Kia ora to everyone who is working in our managed isolation and quarantine facilities across Aotearoa New Zealand this is a message of thanks," she said.

She was joined by a few famous faces including actor Sam Neill, DJ Aroha Harawira comedians Rhys Darby and Urzila Carlson.

Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders star Neill, gave his "sincere thanks" to MIQ staff who will continue to work a MIQ facilities across the country.

"I cannot thank you enough," Neill said.

After months overseas, Neill like many other Kiwis returned to New Zealand and spent two weeks in isolation in an Auckland hotel.

Darby gave a special shout out to the staff at the Christchurch airport hotel where he stayed during his two weeks of MIQ.

"I enjoyed my stay at the Christchurch Airport hotel - the staff there were professional. The health professionals were healthy and professional," he said.

Taika Waititi gave a "big shoutout" to the workers giving up their Christmas break to look after new arrivals in managed isolation.

Waititi arrived in New Zealand back in September with his two kids.

"We're all thinking of you, just as you guys were thinking of us" the Jojo Rabbit director said.

Chef Sam Low gave a special mention to those who check up on people's mental health during their two week stay.

"Thank you so much for keeping us safe and especially for checking up on our mental health and wellbeing."

Many Kiwis took to the comments section to join in thanking MIQ staff and sharing personal stories about their own stay.

"I was in quarantine in NZ and all of the staff and armed forces were amazing and friendly it really helped with my stay," one Facebook user wrote.