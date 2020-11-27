Covid 19 coronavirus: Indian duo praise Jacinda Ardern's response in song

"A leader called Jacinda" was posted to YouTube in October. Photo / YouTube

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has received a lot of praise this year from people all over the world.

But two Indian artists have paid tribute to her in an unusual way - through song.

Titled "A leader called Jacinda", the lyrics talk about her "war against the virus" and how she encouraged Kiwis to fight against darkness and despair.

MC Vasisht, a history professor in Kozhikode's Malabar Christian College in Kerala, India, wrote the song and his former student, Ashish Thomas, composed and performed the piece.

Take a listen to the tribute song:

"When the world fell in darkness, when the world cried in despair, there arouse the Kiwis,

there arouse a leader, a leader called Jacinda."

It is thought the word "arouse" is meant to be "arose".

"She leads the way, Kiwis shows the way, in the war against virus, she is the symbol of hope, and Kiwis symbol of courage, in the war against the Covid."

Many commenters took the opportunity to praise Ardern and the artistic talent of the song's creators.

Although too busy to personally email Vasisht, the Indian Express reported Ardern's office sent an email of thanks on her behalf.

"Jacinda has very much appreciated receiving your kind words and hope you are staying safe and well in Calicut, Kerala, India," the email is said to have read.

The India Express say the song idea was created for the Prime Minister during lockdown.

"That was when I thought that I must let Ardern also know about this song. So I emailed it to her," Vasisht told the Indian Express.

The video posted to YouTube has a video montage of images of Ardern.

It was during his search for images to use, that he learnt more about Ardern.

"She managed the pandemic and the country so well. I feel quite lucky to be part of a project that pays tribute to a leader like her," he said.

As of Friday afternoon, the video has 4200 views on YouTube and 25 comments.