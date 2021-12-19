Covid 19 coronavirus: Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dead at 53

David Miller, Sebastien Izambard, Urs Buhler and Carlos Marin of the musical group Il Divo perform at Pearl Theater In The Palms Casino Resort on March 15, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin has died, aged 53.

The band confirmed the heartbreaking news on social media, after the singer was rushed to Manchester Royal Hospital and placed in an induced coma.

The Daily Mail reports that the singer was struggling with complications from Covid-19 and was in ICU in a medically-induced coma.

"It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away," the group wrote.

"He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos," they continued.

"For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace. With Love — David, Sebastien and Urs."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the star.

Social media has been flooded with tributes for the popular singer.

Il Divo had previously announced they were cancelling their Christmas tour in light of the star's illness.