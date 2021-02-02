Covid 19 coronavirus: China 'shocked' over Canada's Wuhan Wu-Tang 'bat' T-shirt

Coronavirus Rules Everything Around Me

Canada said it regretted the "misunderstanding" after a diplomat ordered custom T-shirts featuring the word Wuhan over the Wu-Tang Clan's batlike symbol.

Images of the T-shirt logo created last year recently began circulating on China's Weibo social media platform, with users describing it as depicting a bat without mentioning the hip-hop group, Reuters reported.

"We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday.

China's Foreign Ministry says it has lodged a solemn representation with the Canadian Embassy over reports staff ordered t-shirts last year with "Wuhan" and a "bat symbol." Per blogger Zhou Xiaoping, this is the image. Any hip-hop fan can tell you though that's a W for the Wu pic.twitter.com/ooTFzh2oRn — Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) February 1, 2021

Covid-19 is believed to have originated in an undetermined bat species with the first clusters in January 2020 traced to a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

But Beijing is sensitive about being blamed for the global pandemic, after the US claimed coronavirus leaked from a lab.

A spokesperson for Canada's foreign service told Reuters on Tuesday that logo was not intended to represent a bat.

"The T-shirt logo designed by a member of the Embassy shows a stylized W, and is not intended to represent a bat," the spokesperson said.

"It was created for the team of Embassy staff working on repatriation of Canadians from Wuhan in early 2020.

"We regret the misunderstanding."