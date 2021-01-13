Covid 19 coronavirus: Bruce Willis reportedly 'refuses' to wear mask, asked to leave pharmacy

Bruce Willis has been photographed without a mask and was reportedly asked to leave a pharmacy in the US.

The 65-year-old Die Hard actor was reportedly asked to leave a Rite Aid pharmacy, according to an unnamed source in a report from The New York Post's Page Six.

The source says Willis walked away from the store without making a purchase after he "refused" to wear a face covering.

The photo published by the celebrity news outlet shows Willis with a bandanna tied around his neck inside a Los Angeles pharmacy. Over 10,000 residents in the LA county have died from Covid-19.

The photo has naturally attracted comments from Twitter users, who called out the actor for not following health guidelines.

When I was young I never understood the dark phrase "live long enough to see your heroes fall"



But the older I get, the more incredibly huge figures I never met, and yet respected, disappoint me as if they were friends who betrayed my trust.



Welcome to the party, Bruce Willis https://t.co/4Pr8euikgz — Steven Spohn (Spawn) (@stevenspohn) January 12, 2021

"Surely the negative press can't have been worth just pulling the bandanna over his nose for a minute????" One person wrote.

Others poked fun at the irony of the actor starring in the movie Die Hard while potentially putting him at risk of contracting Covid-19.

so that scarf around his neck was a fashion choice YIKES https://t.co/YeULbRVaxX — brie 🧸 (@briana_herman) January 12, 2021

Bruce Willis is a anti masker???😂😂😂 https://t.co/waUO0KvtHj — Lord Mamas Tired 😫 (@DariKeepsItReal) January 12, 2021

"Taking 'Die Hard' literally," a Twitter user shared.

"Die Hard: With A Ventilator," wrote author Daniel Kibblesmith.

Another chortled Die Hard 6 would be titled "Die Hard: Die Very [Easily] From Covid".

"I always thought he was weird now I got my confirmation," an additional user wrote.

"Die Hard 6 is just two hours of Bruce Willis trying to get some Robitussin," joked another.

"I really hope the pharmacist said "Yippee-ki-yay mother***** after Bruce Willis walked himself out of that pharmacy," Another user said, referencing Willis' famous line.

Willis made headlines in April last year when he spent lockdown with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three grown-up children in Idaho. The issue: His wife of 11 years Emma Heming and their two daughters weren't present. But the families eventually reunited.

Moore and Willis' daughter Scout set the record straight in an interview at the time - revealing Heming wasn't isolating with Willis because of a medical reason.

She said Heming and Willis' 6-year-old daughter had stepped on a hypodermic needle and had to wait for the test results before the family could reunite.

"My stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor," Scout explained.

"So, my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters."