A$AP Rocky and Rihanna became parents in May last year. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna’s baby has booked his first magazine cover - and it’s none other than British Vogue.

The We Found Love singer, who recently performed at the Super Bowl halftime show and announced her second pregnancy onstage, appeared on the March cover of British Vogue with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and their 9-month-old son in tow.

The candid shots of the family are the first pictures of the famed couple’s son since Rihanna made a TikTok video of her little boy in December, giving the world a first glimpse of the much-talked-about baby.

The baby boy was born in May 2022, however his name is yet to be revealed by his musical parents.

The British Vogue cover showcases the fashionable family on a beach, with Rocky holding his smiling son while kissing him on the forehead. Rihanna effortlessly walks ahead of the boys, posing for the camera.

The trio wear head-to-toe black, with Rocky donning a leather vest and the pants to match, Rihanna in a silky, black dress with a high neckline and slit, and their baby boy rocking our in a pair of black bottoms.

Another picture-perfect moment shows Rihanna in a black, velvet gown holding her son in a white blanket, with a crib featuring in the background.

The Diamonds singer revealed she is expecting her second child while giving a fierce performance during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on February 13.

A close source told People, “The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son.”

“She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment,” says the insider. “She is the happiest she has ever been.”

Another source revealed that Rihanna hopes to have more than two children.

“Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy,” said the insider on Monday.

The source added that the singer “wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer”.

Read the full feature in British Vogue’s March Issue, available from Tuesday, February 21.



