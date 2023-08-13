Morgan Wallen has shocked fans with his freshly shaved look. Photo / Getty Images

Morgan Wallen has shocked fans with his brand-new look, proving he doesn’t do one thing at a time - he does two.

The popular singer took to the stage in Columbus, Ohio this week as part of his One Night at a Time tour, where he debuted his rather unexpected new look.

Known for his lush mullet and moustache, the 30-year-old singer surprised the crowd when he appeared on stage bearing a bald head covered by a baseball cap and with no moustache in sight.

Confused by the sudden change in appearance, fans weren’t given any answers about Wallen’s decision to shake things up until two songs into the show, People magazine reported.

Taking to TikTok, one fan shared the moment the Whiskey Glasses singer addressed the crowd with a short and sharp announcement. “Before we get any further,” he said, “I didn’t like my long hair anymore, so I shaved it off.”

The crowd immediately responded with clearly mixed reviews, as some fans booed, while others cheered on the country music star.

Wallen is yet to share images of his new look with his six million Instagram followers. However, that hasn’t stopped his dedicated fans from sharing their opinions on his recent posts.

Commenting under a video shared one week ago about his tour, one fan said, “Morgan Cole Wallen, please tell me you at least donated your hair”, while another joked, “I wish you would’ve asked me first before you shaved your head, but I still find you attractive”.

A third person added, “Why did you shave your head Morgan!?”

Country music singer Morgan Wallen debuted his new look at a recent concert. Photo / TikTok

It comes following the star being forced to delay his tour earlier this year after he was found to be suffering from vocal fold trauma.

The diagnosis came after excessive and improper use of his voice and meant he was required to postpone one month of tour dates while he recovered.

Wallen performed for an enthusiastic sold-out Auckland crowd in March, earning rave reviews.