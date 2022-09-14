Kane Brown is taking over the country music scene. Photo / Supplied

Country music star Kane Brown doesn't waste time, or thoughts, on what-ifs. Rejected from American Idol and then rejecting X Factor, the humble singer proved he didn't need the boost of reality TV to make it his own way.

"Hopefully, I keep going up from here. Always got to level up," he grins as he chats to the Herald via Zoom.

The 28-year-old singer has been performing since 2015 when he released his first single, Closer, but his time in the spotlight has only just begun. Brown's third studio album, Different Man, released last week, saw him collaborating with some of music's big names including, Khalid, Marshmello and Becky G.

Looking back now, it's hard to believe the father of two was ever turned down for American Idol, or seen as a potential boy band member for X Factor.

"I left X Factor because they tried to put me with a boy band, and then I ended up signing that boy band; they're called Restless Road," he laughs, referring to his own record label, 1021 Entertainment, which he launched last year in a joint venture with Sony Music Nashville.

The full circle moment was a huge achievement for the singer who ultimately found success after posting his covers on Facebook. This is something he encourages aspiring artists to try – although he confesses they should be more focused on TikTok rather than Facebook these days.

"Just record a TikTok. If you go to any label that's all they're going to say, 'What's your following on TikTok look like?' So make sure you get your TikTok going."

Even though Brown has a whopping 5.1 million followers on the social media app, he admits that he "has and hasn't" entirely figured out how the algorithm works, before sharing a piece of insider knowledge.

"With TikTok, I found out that the more videos you post they take likes away," he laughs. " It's to get you to post more and be more active."

Music has always been a huge part of his life ever since he was a child, with Brown saying it was his stability when he and his mum experienced homelessness. Music's also how he met his wife, Katelyn Jae.

"We met, through music and we have a song together on my album called 'Thank God' that I'm really excited for."

The couple have two children, Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 8 months. And while Kodi is too young to know too much about music, Brown hints that Kingsley could be following in her parents' footsteps.

"She's playing her piano and sings with her eyes closed and gets into it and feels it. She will sing to a room full of people, So right now she's on the right track."

Sounding every bit the gushing parent, Brown says his focus is on being a good father to them. He says he doesn't want to be a "screw-up" like his own father who has been incarcerated since 1996.

"I always make sure I'm there for them, you know and better their lives and teach them things my granddads – obviously my father figures - taught me and try to do even better than they did."

That said, he'll be leaving them at home when he comes to New Zealand at the end of this month, as we're a little too far for the little ones to travel.

As for what fans can expect at the show Brown says, "A lot of energy, fun, a lot of fire... we're pretty active on stage. There will be rock then we will go to country and pop, we're all over the place. We try and keep the energy up as much as possible."

He says he can't wait to get here as he "never even thought" that he would make it to Aotearoa, let alone perform to an almost sold-out crowd.

"It's awesome that I get to go." he says, "I'm excited, it's gonna be fun."

He's also hoping to have time to do a spot of sightseeing.

"I saw this thing on TikTok and I don't even know if it's real or not," he grins. "Over here we call it a go-kart and you go down this hill and there are no rails. That's what I want to do."

It takes a minute to work out he's referring to the Queenstown Luge, as the star admits with an excited smile, "It doesn't look safe but I'll give it a go."

Kane Brown's third studio album, Different Man, is available now. Photo / Supplied

Kane Brown performs at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 25. Tickets available on ticketmaster now