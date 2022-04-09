Ed Sheeran has announced his upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first one since 2018. Video / Frontier Touring

Ed Sheeran regrets settling a copyright infringement case in 2017.

The 31-year-old pop star faced a £13.8 million ($24.8m at the time) copyright case over his hit single 'Photograph', and Ed was advised to settle the case at the time because the "culture" around copyright cases meant he would probably lose in court.

He told 'Newsnight': "I didn't play 'Photograph' for ages after that. I just stopped playing it. I felt weird about it, it kind of made me feel dirty."

Ed believes the case "opened the floodgates" for copyright claims.

Ed Sheeran, pictured at the 'Songwriter' press conference during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. Photo / Getty Images

And in light of what happened five years ago, Ed was determined to fight the latest accusations concerning his song 'Shape of You'.

Ed - who won the legal battle in London's High Court on Wednesday - said: "Win or lose, we had to go to court ... We had to stand up for what we thought was right."

The chart-topping star also revealed he now films all of his songwriting sessions in an effort to avoid future problems.

He explained: "I just film everything, everything is on film.

"We've had claims come through on the songs and we go, 'Well here's the footage and you watch. You'll see there's nothing there'."

Despite this, Ed admits to often second-guessing himself in the recording studio.

The singer - who is one of the world's best-selling artists - shared: "There's the George Harrison point where he said he's scared to touch the piano because he might be touching someone else's note. There is definitely a feeling of that in the studio.

"I personally think the best feeling in the world is the euphoria around the first idea of writing a great song.

"That feeling has now turned into, 'Oh wait, let's stand back for a minute'. You find yourself in the moment, second-guessing yourself."