Pictured: (top row) (l-r) Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore 'Theo' Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Sabrina Le Beauf as Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux, Geoffrey Owens as Elvin Tibideaux, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, (bottom row) (l-r) Bill Cosby as Doctor Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable. Photo / Getty Images
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has reportedly died aged 54.
The actor, born in New Jersey, became a household name playing the only son of Bill Cosby’s Dr Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable in the sitcom, which aired from 1984 to 1992and was hailed groundbreaking as it blasted away racial stereotypes by spotlighting an upper-class African American family.
TMZ reported the cause of death as accidental drowning.
The actor said in 2023 while reflecting on the lasting impact of the sitcom that made him a household name: “I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of.”
In the same 2023 interview with People, Warner acknowledged the complex legacy of the show after star Bill Cosby’s conviction - which was later overturned - for sexual assault and his release from prison in 2021 at the age of 83.
He said: “Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now, I’m still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, black culture – but also American culture”.
Warner’s career extended well beyond The Cosby Show.
He also starred as Malcolm McGee in the UPN sitcom Malcolm and Eddie from 1996 to 2000 opposite Eddie Griffin.