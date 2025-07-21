Pictured: (top row) (l-r) Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore 'Theo' Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Sabrina Le Beauf as Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux, Geoffrey Owens as Elvin Tibideaux, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, (bottom row) (l-r) Bill Cosby as Doctor Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable. Photo / Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has reportedly died aged 54.

The actor, born in New Jersey, became a household name playing the only son of Bill Cosby’s Dr Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable in the sitcom, which aired from 1984 to 1992 and was hailed groundbreaking as it blasted away racial stereotypes by spotlighting an upper-class African American family.

TMZ reported the cause of death as accidental drowning.

The actor said in 2023 while reflecting on the lasting impact of the sitcom that made him a household name: “I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of.”