Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, 54, drowns in Costa Rica

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

Pictured: (top row) (l-r) Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore 'Theo' Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Sabrina Le Beauf as Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux, Geoffrey Owens as Elvin Tibideaux, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, (bottom row) (l-r) Bill Cosby as Doctor Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable. Photo / Getty Images

Pictured: (top row) (l-r) Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Theodore 'Theo' Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Hanks Huxtable, Sabrina Le Beauf as Sondra Huxtable Tibideaux, Geoffrey Owens as Elvin Tibideaux, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, (bottom row) (l-r) Bill Cosby as Doctor Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable. Photo / Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, has reportedly died aged 54.

The actor, born in New Jersey, became a household name playing the only son of Bill Cosby’s Dr Heathcliff “Cliff” Huxtable in the sitcom, which aired from 1984 to 1992

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save