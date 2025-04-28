A 2024 NZ On Air survey found over half of respondents use subscription video on demand daily, with local TV platforms reaching 60% of viewers.
Picture this. It’s 8pm, you’ve had a hard day at work, dinner and daily chores are done, and you’re ready to wash away the stresses of the day with a few hours of mind-numbing TV.
You’re not alone.
A 2024 NZ On Air audience survey found that subscription video on demand (Netflix, Amazon, etc) was used each day by more than half of the respondents, and local TV (linear and on-demand) reached 60% of Kiwis daily.
As an entertainment journalist and confessed comfort show watcher (and someone who speaks to many other comfort show watchers), I’ve picked up a few ideas on what people gravitate towards, and this can often tell me a bit about how they are feeling.
From Married At First Sight to The Office and even Tiger King, there are different tastes for different people and no shortage of variation out there.
Nostalgia, a laugh, feeling good about yourself, escapism, and even wanting to live vicariously through others are things expert psychologists think draw people to their nightly comfort shows.
Here are some of the key comfort show staples, and what they say about their respective audiences.
Are you building a house or renovating a kitchen? Or are you completely useless with your hands and have no idea about the above tasks? Chances are you love a good home renovation show.
While home reno show comfort watchers vary in building skills, they are generally curious people who get satisfaction from seeing a job get done. They also like seeing the personal side of the building process and the on-site dynamics.
Naturally, you may have blurted out “I reckon I can do that” at one point or immediately gone to Mitre 10 after to grab some supplies for a project you have no intention of completing.
True crime documentary
Tiger King, Making A Murderer, The Jinx
Now, we get to the psychopaths – the people who relish a good true crime series to calm down.
Watching grim murder re-enactments and gruelling court trials is some viewers’ idea of a good way to destress, but I can’t help needing to switch to something much lighter after watching these shows .
Perhaps you like seeing justice served and that is your comfort, or your brain is wired to think that after a good night of heavy reflection about human moral fibre you’ll sleep soundly.
Either way, people who are into true crime often have the best stories to tell and a wild personal history that they are willing to divulge.
Dating/relationship reality TV shows
Married at First Sight (Mafs), Beauty and the Geek, Love Island
Hopeless and non-hopeless romantics, as well as people who don’t take themselves too seriously or are dragged into it by their flatmates or partner, are likely avid watchers of dating and relationship reality.
Because these shows are generally blatantly trashy, they are the ultimate “feel good about yourself and learn about not what to do” shows.
If you watch these shows for comfort, you’re keen on spilling the tea to anyone and everyone, and love having a joke about the lore surrounding the show. You’ve probably got a great sense of humour and/or enjoy watching social dynamics unfold.
More often than not, however, you will categorically state that you never want to step foot on the shows in question yourself, although you may joke about it from time to time.
HBO comedies
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sex and the City, Ballers, Entourage, Hacks
Finally, we get to my own personal comfort shows.
If you like these shows you probably love staying up late, but more importantly, love nostalgia.
You also might own a DVD or video player, and possibly hung on to hard copies until the bitter end, when you could no longer rent stuff from your local Blockbuster store.
Some of these shows haven’t aged well, and some newer seasons haven’t lived up to the original heights of old.
But I know there are folks out there who still want to hang in Upper East Side NYC with Carrie Bradshaw and the gang (Sex and the City) or join movie star Vinnie Chase and his boys on a wild Hollywood escapade (Entourage).
Just make sure you don’t turn into Larry David and try to Curb Your Enthusiasm.
