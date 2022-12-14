The Welsh comedian has stage four cancer, he's revealed. Photo / Getty Images

British comedian Rhod Gilbert is “hopeful” about the future despite being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year.

The comic, 54, told BBC Radio Wales that the first sign something was wrong was “lumps popping up in places they shouldn’t”.

“I had a terrible sore throat, tightness through my neck ... I was having to cancel shows because I couldn’t breathe, I was having all sorts of problems and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it.”

His symptoms grew worse in May while he was in Cuba leading a trek to fundraise for the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff, Wales - where he’s now being treated.

“I noticed lumps started popping up in places they shouldn’t be. It turns out I’ve got stage four cancer,” he added.

He also came down with Covid after coming home from the trek. “I came home with cancer and Covid from a Velindre fundraising trek ... the irony of that,” he joked.

“I went as a Velindre patron and came home as a patient,” he said.

While he’s not sure whether the chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery he’s had has worked, Gilbert is feeling “happy, positive and optimistic”, he said.

“I’m feeling good and feel like I’m recovering day by day.”

If the treatment succeeds, the comedian said he will continue to need check-ups.

“If it hasn’t worked as well as I’ve hoped, then maybe I’ll have to go back for more treatment.”

He also hopes to return to the stage in future.“The things people say when they find out you’ve got cancer ... people panic. There’s a lot of humour in it. Hopefully, I’m going to jot it all down and one day bring it to the stage.”



