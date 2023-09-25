The US comedian has himself yet another beautiful girlfriend, with reports he’s now dating a popular Netflix star. Photo / Getty Images

The US comedian has himself yet another beautiful girlfriend, with reports he’s now dating a popular Netflix star. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson is reportedly dating Madelyn Cline.

One month after his romance with Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders ended, former SNL star Davidson has reportedly moved on with Outer Banks actress Cline.

A source told Us Weekly: “Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Davidson, 29, and Cline, 25, are said to have only recently connected.

Davidson and Wonders ended their romance in August, with a source telling Us Weekly at the time: “There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them. Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

Clines was most recently linked to Zack Bia and she also dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes from 2020 until 2021.

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes accept the Best Kiss award for Outer Banks on stage during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Davidson has previously been linked to a host of high-profile women, including Emily Ratajkowski, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale.

He was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2016 and dated Kim Kardashian from October 2021 until August 2022.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their first official appearance as a couple over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking previously on the Real Ones With Jon Bernthal podcast, he said: “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people.

“I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show.

“In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”