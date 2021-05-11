Comedian John Mulaney divorces wife following rehab stint

Annamarie Tendler and John Mulaney attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

John Mulaney has split from his wife, Annamarie Tendler.

The 38-year-old stand-up comedian and his wife have called it quits after six years of marriage, according to a representative for John.

In a statement to Page Six, the representative said: "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Whilst Annamarie said in a statement to People magazine: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The news comes almost five months after John checked into a rehab facility in December, where he was seeking treatment after relapsing following a decades-long battle with addiction.

In February, it was confirmed the comic had completed his 60-day rehab stay and was continuing his sobriety work as an outpatient.

A source said at the time: "John has completed 60 days in rehab and now he's in outpatient sober care. He is doing well, although he is still not ready to return to work."

The comedy star - who is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live - has previously spoken candidly about his addiction struggles.

And according to the source, his issues had resurfaced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The insider explained: "His fans know he's struggled in the past with sobriety, he has talked about it openly. Unfortunately he has struggled again during the pandemic.

Comedian John Mulaney and host Seth Meyers on November 24 last year. Photo / Getty Images

"He's on board with his recovery, he's not fighting against rehab."

In 2019, John revealed he started drinking at the age of 13, as he suggested that alcohol made him feel more confident and more humorous.

Speaking about his alcohol troubles, he shared: "I drank for attention.

I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn't. I didn't know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again."

However, after years of excessive drinking and drug use, John decided to address the issue in 2005, when he recognised his life was spiralling out of control.