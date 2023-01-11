Jimmy Carr has arrived in NZ for his comedy tour. Photo / Getty Images

British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr has taken a stab at one of the towns he is set to play at just hours after touching down in New Zealand for his Terribly Funny comedy tour.

The Eight Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown host wasted no time in targeting New Plymouth after taking to Twitter to jokingly trash the town ahead of tonight’s gig.

Posting a photo of a knitted doll of himself next to a mural by Kiwi artist Dside, Carr wrote: “I’m in New Zealand. First gig of the tour is in New Plymouth, which is frankly no improvement on the original.”

The double gag took aim at New Plymouth and the UK town of Plymouth simultaneously.

I’m in New Zealand. First gig of the tour is in New Plymouth, which is frankly no improvement on the original. pic.twitter.com/nQimV9WfWY — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) January 10, 2023

New Plymouth takes its name from the southwest English port city.

Some took offence to the tweet, biting back at Carr’s gag.

“Woah woah woah Jimmy I’m a big fan of you but don’t go dissing my city,” one demanded.

A second added: “Rude!”

However, a number of Kiwis responded to the gag in good humour, with some joining in on the joke.

“They really stitched you up sending you to New Plymouth first,” one person said.

“You’re going to have plenty of easy targets to pick on in NZ,” another joked.

A third said: “Omg, wait till you get to Hamilton.”

“At least it’s not Palmerston North.”

It’s not the first time a British comedian has poked fun at New Zealand.

In 2005 John Cheese described Palmerston North as “grotty”, saying in a podcast: “If you wish to kill yourself but lack the courage to, I think a visit to Palmerston North will do the trick”.

Carr’s tour starts today in New Plymouth at the TSB Theatre.

Jimmy Carr’s Terribly Funny Tour Schedule

New Plymouth - TSB Theatre, Wednesday, January 11

Whanganui - Royal Whanganui Opera House, Thursday, January 12

Palmerston North - Regent on Broadway, Friday, January 13

Wellington - Michael Fowler Centre, Saturday, January 14

Nelson - Trafalgar Centre, Monday, January 16

Christchurch - Christchurch Arena, Tuesday, January 17

Dunedin - Town Hall, Wednesday, January 18

Invercargill - Civic Theatre, Thursday, January 19

Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Saturday, January 21

Hawkes Bay - Toitoi Events Centre, Wednesday, January 25

Tauranga - Trustpower Arena Baypark, Thursday, January 26

Hamilton - Globox Arena Claudelands, Friday, January 27

Hawke’s Bay – Toitoi Events Centre, Tuesday, January 31