Comedian Drew Lynch paused his show to help when Dick Wende, 83, went into cardiac arrest. Photo / Drew Lynch
Comedian Drew Lynch was onstage and had just begun his stand-up set at the Spokane Comedy Club when he saw a commotion in the audience.
“Hey, everything okay?” he asked into the microphone.
“No,” someone responded. A member of the audience was in medical distress.
People called 911, and anEMT and two emergency room nurses in the audience began chest compressions. The man, who was attending the show with his son and daughter-in-law, did not have a pulse for five minutes.
“It was the longest five minutes of my whole life,” Lynch told the Washington Post. “I was in shock.”
The man, Dick Wende, 83, was in cardiac arrest, said his son, Nathan Wende.
“They couldn’t even shock him because he didn’t have a shockable rhythm,” said Nathan Wende, noting that his father has congestive heart failure and high blood pressure, though that night, September 12, was the only time he’d experienced cardiac arrest.
The CPR worked and medics arrived. Nathan Wende credits the audience with saving his father’s life.
Dick Wende’s family – his two sons, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren – were there, too.
“It was just a real fun time,” Nathan Wende said. “My dad is so happy. He’s been on Cloud Nine ever since.”
Dick Wende is recovering and will be in a rehabilitation centre for about two weeks. He said he is grateful to have been at the comedy show, rather than alone at home, when he went into cardiac arrest.
“The crowd came together, and it’s a testament to the people that care here in Spokane,” Dick Wende said. “I can enjoy my family and my life for a little longer.”
Lynch said he is still struck by how the audience responded.
“No one hesitated, no one was filming. Everybody just understood what we needed to do … No one knew each other but they all just came together for this shared goal. It was really beautiful,” he said.