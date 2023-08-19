Coldplay have split from their manager of 22 years. Photo / Steven McNicholl

Coldplay have reportedly parted ways with their manager of 22 years. Now, he’s taking them to court.

The band, fronted by Chris Martin, had their whole musical career paved by David Holmes up until last year, when the alliance secretly split.

Now things have turned sour, with Holmes filing a lawsuit in the UK as part of a contractual dispute, according to The Sun.

Coldplay was formed in 1997 when all the band members attended the University College of London.

Currently on their Music Of Spheres world tour, the band are in talks to headline Glastonbury in 2024.

The performance, set to take place on the Pyramid Stage, would mark 25 years since their first time gracing the stage at Worthy Farm.

Chris Martin, of Coldplay, performs on the Pyramid Stage as the band headline the Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Worthy Farm. Photo / Getty Images

While their last performance as a band was in 2016, Martin attended the event in 2017 and joined Kylie Minogue and Stormy on stage during their sets in 2019.

Coldplay performed a set in 2021, featuring on Glastonbury’s Live At Worthy Farm livestream, after the festival was cancelled on account of the Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdown restrictions.

The band are also due to release a new album called Moon Music, Martin hinting it will be out “early next year”.

Chatting about the upcoming record and its similarities to the band’s last LP, Martin said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a sequel, but it’s related. It’s its own thing, but it will be part of this same tour. It’s like a cousin.

“We take a studio with us on tour. That’s the amazing thing about making records now is you can make them everywhere. I always go to the studio on days off. That’s my hobby.”

Chris Martin with Simon Pegg in 2008. Photo / Getty Images

When asked if there were any collaborations on the horizon, he replied: “I don’t know. That’s still to be decided.

“I think we’re approaching collaborations slightly differently this time. But I’m really enjoying working on it.”

He also addressed a rumour that Coldplay will only release three more albums before calling it quits.

While in Italy, he said: “I just have a strong feeling in my heart that we are supposed to do 12 projects, and that feels really right.

“But after that, we’d still like to do shows and tours. I think 12 albums is a lot.”