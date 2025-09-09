Kristin and Byron’s affair was exposed at a Coldplay concert in July when a jumbotron kiss cam focused on the pair.
The illicit couple quickly hid from the cameras, prompting frontman Chris Martin to joke “either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy”.
They were quickly identified as colleagues at the tech start-up.
Byron resigned from his position as CEO the following day and Kristin was confirmed to have left shortly after, according to the BBC.
In a post to LinkedIn, Byron’s successor Pete DeJoy acknowledged the scandal preceding his appointment.
“The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name”.
The incident captured the internet’s attention for weeks, producing a multitude of memes and even inspiring a viral Gwyneth Paltrow ad.
Astronomer hired the actor, who is Martin’s ex-wife, to play a “temporary spokesperson” for the company.
The short clip pokes fun at the cheating scandal, Paltrow cheekily remarking “we’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation”.
Kristin and Byron are still yet to acknowledge the event publicly.