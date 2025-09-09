Commissioner of Police Richard Chambers, Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers and Minister of Police Mark Mitchell speak to the media

The husband of Kristin Cabot, the woman involved in the Coldplay kiss cam scandal, has spoken out about the incident after it was made public that she has filed for divorce.

Kristin Cabot, head of human resources at software company Astronomer, filed for a divorce from her husband Andrew Cabot after being caught cuddling with the company’s CEO Andy Byron.

In a statement to People, a spokeswoman for Andrew said the pair “were privately and amicably separated” in the weeks before the concert in the United States.

Kristin filed for a divorce on August 13 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, reports the Daily Mail.

“Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.”