Kylie Jenner has come under fire for sharing a snap of his-and-hers private jets. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is under fire on social media for sharing snaps of the her and her partner Travis Scott's private jets, which they use to take short flights.

Twitter account @CelebJets shared the reality star's plane route after she flew from one California city to another last Tuesday - a trip they estimated would take just three minutes instead of a 45-minute drive, reports the New York Post.

The account later clarified that the time ended up being 17 minutes. Three days after the trip, Jenner shared a black-and-white snap of herself with Scott posing in front of their private jets.

Social media users have slammed the reality star for being a "climate criminal." Photo / @kyliejenner

"You wanna take mine or yours?" she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Social media users quickly took to Twitter and Instagram to label her a "full-time climate criminal".

"Can't wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn't single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her three minute flights," one Twitter user wrote.

Another said: "Every time a paper straw begins to dissolve into my drink, I think about how Kylie Jenner uses a private jet for a three minute flights and I get mind-numbingly angry."

Another asked, "Whose plane should we use to pollute the Earth today?"

Another wrote: "But what about combating climate change?"

A third said: "Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1 per cent gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?"

Jenner is yet to address the backlash online.

It's not the first time she's come under fire for using a private jet - in 2019 when she picked up her sister Kendall for dinner in a private plane, the backlash was swift.

But while many criticised them for not taking first-class flights instead, some stepped in to defend them.

"There's no way in f*** that KYLIE JENNER AND KENDALL JENNER are taking first class flights," one fan wrote. "These b****** are BEYOND FAMOUS they would get mobbed. If you could afford a private jet, you would too."