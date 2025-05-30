Born in Michigan, Gale suffered from dwarfism, standing at just 3ft 4in (101.6cm).

He left his hometown at the age of 20, travelling to California with US$41 and the goal of becoming an actor.

His family added in their tribute: “Ed hitched a ride to California when he was 20 years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back.

“He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombietown, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever.”

Gale’s breakout role came in 1986 when he played the titular character in the cult film Howard the Duck.

Two years later, he was cast as the physical performer for Chucky in the 1988 film Child’s Play, a role he reprised in sequels over the next decade.

He became known for his work across more than 130 film, television and commercial credits, often appearing in science fiction and horror genres.

Known for roles in cult classics and his devoted fanbase, Ed Gale’s unexpected death has shocked the horror community. Photo / Getty Images

In addition to Child’s Play, Gale gained a loyal following for his performances in films such as Chopper Chicks in Zombietown, and his presence at fan conventions became a regular part of his public life.

Before his death, the Los Angeles Times reported police had begun an investigation after allegations that the actor had communicated sexually with people he believed to be underage.

The report stated Gale had admitted to the accusations during questioning.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of his death.