“I’m just gonna be here [in hospital] because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that’s where we’re at.”

She went on to admit she was struggling emotionally, adding: “I’m holding in a bag o’ tears right now ... I sometimes fall into the nurse’s arms like a freako, just like crying.”

So we had to tape an episode and I was in the hospital. So who knows what I said hahaha. pic.twitter.com/piz38rtRdQ — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 5, 2025

Applegate has since revealed she’s been treated for the infection and discharged from hospital to continue her recovery at home.

In a statement to People, she said: “I’m home and have been treated for the kidney infection. As far as my ongoing stomach thing, it’s a work in progress. I was there seven days.”

Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis – a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the brain and central nervous system – in 2021 and last year she admitted she was really struggling to come to terms with her illness.

She told the MeSsy podcast: “It’s kind of scaring me too a little bit because it feels really fatalistic, it feels really ‘end of’. I don’t mean that, but I’m trapped in this darkness right now that I haven’t felt in probably 20-something years. I don’t enjoy living. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

Christina Applegate and daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble attend the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023. Photo / Getty Images

She later added: “I’m good. Does that take a little bit of the pressure off of all of you? I’m good. Let’s address it. We are going to address it. It’s a moment. It’s a thought. It’s a feeling. I was talking about some dark stuff I was thinking and feeling.

“I think it’s important to be able to say these things. I dare anyone to be diagnosed with MS or any kind of chronic illness that has taken who you were prior to that moment and go, this is great. You know? No.

“You have moments of feeling like this is tiring and I don’t wanna do this. But you do it, and by having friends like you and my beautiful friends that I have, by saying this out loud, it releases the pressure in the balloon, man.”