Chrissy Teigen's tattoo tribute to her late son Jack

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she has gotten a tattoo in honor of her late son, Jack. Photo / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has got a tattoo tribute to her late son Jack.

The model took to social media on Saturday to debut the inking on her wrist, which is the name Jack almost handwritten in cursive writing as a tribute to her late son after a tragic pregnancy loss last month.

Chrissy Teigen has had her son's name Jack tattooed on her arm. Photo / Supplied

Taking to Twitter, she shared the black and white snap of the tattoo, prompting fans to flood her notifications with their love and support for the model and her husband John Legend, who also share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

It comes after Teigen revealed she was told she could have died during childbirth when she suffered her devastating pregnancy loss.

The 34-year-old model said: "I was previously on bedrest for over a month, just trying to get the little dude to 28 weeks, a 'safer' zone for the fetus. My doctors diagnosed me with partial placenta abruption.

"We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. My bleeding was getting heavier and heavier.

"The fluid around Jack had become very low - he was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly."

Teigen was then given the devastating news that Jack "wouldn't survive", as doctors warned her that if she carried on bleeding, there was a chance she could lose her own life as well."

She added: "After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming - it was time to say goodbye. He just wouldn't survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either."

"We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn't done anything at all. Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning."

"I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness. Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness."

