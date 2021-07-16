Chrissy Teigen's 10-year-old dog Pippa died in her arms

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's dog Pippa has died, aged 10. Photo / Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's dog has died.

The showbiz power couple are mourning the loss of their pet pooch Pippa, who passed away in the 35-year-old model's arms aged 10.

Chrissy posted a selfie with the late canine alongside a tribute to their memorable mutt, writing on Instagram: "our beautiful little pippa just died in my arms, not long ago. she was 10, I remember picking her up in Gainesville and documenting our trip home. She was a sassy broad - loved her pearl necklace and never took s*** from ANY new dog we brought

in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl. I know you're giving puddy hell up there. Thank you for giving us your whole life."

John, 42, also took to social media to pay tribute to Pippa, after the pooch gave the couple "so much joy" for 10 years.

He wrote: "We're going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls. We got her near Gainesville FL so I gave her my best impression of a southern accent whenever I spoke for her. She was smart, fancy and didn't take any s***. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!"

In March 2018, the pair mourned the loss of their dog Puddy. Chrissy wrote at the time: "Today our baby, Puddy, has gone on to the pup heavens. John and I got Puddy in our first year of dating, when I convinced him half-birthday presents were a real thing. 10 years ago, on May 30th, I found the dog that would be there for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel. He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies. He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It's true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything. (sic)"