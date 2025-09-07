A clip of the exchange was posted on TikTok by Dinner Time Live and quickly went viral, drawing thousands of responses.
Some viewers criticised Teigen’s comments, with one writing: “She is awful” and another adding: “Insufferable.”
Others questioned why she would speak about the routine so openly.
One user said: “Why did she tell this story with pride?”
Another added: “How mean to wake your husband up just to get you food. I would have to really really need something to wake my husband up.”
The controversy comes days after Teigen was teased for forgetting her children’s birthdays during an appearance on With Love, Meghan, a Netflix show presented by the Duchess of Sussex.
She admitted she had the dates tattooed on her arm to help her remember.
Teigen said: “Look, I had to get a tattoo of their birthdays, ’cause I don’t remember.”
She then struggled to read one of the numbers before calling Legend into the room.
“Who is this? Myles is ... ” she said, before Legend confirmed their son Miles was born on May 16, 2018.
The couple share four children – Luna, 9, Miles, 7, Esti, 2, and Wren, also 2.