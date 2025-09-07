Fans have slammed Chrissy Teigen for admitting she regularly wakes her husband John Legend in the middle of the night to make her sandwiches. Photo / Getty Images

Fans have slammed Chrissy Teigen for admitting she regularly wakes her husband John Legend in the middle of the night to make her sandwiches. Photo / Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has faced criticism online after admitting she regularly wakes her husband John Legend in the middle of the night to make her sandwiches.

The 39-year-old model and cookbook author made the remarks during a recent appearance on the US programme Dinner Time Live, explaining she often wakes at 1am feeling hungry, and either orders food to be delivered or asks Legend, 46, to go downstairs and prepare something for her.

Teigen said: “I take my night-time medications at 10pm and then I wake up again at 1am, I place my order, it gets to me by 2am, I eat it by 2.15am, and then I go back to bed.

“[This happens] every night without fail. I’m not kidding.”

She added on some nights she asks Legend to prepare a ham and cheese sandwich. “He’ll fully go downstairs at the time. He doesn’t care. I can nudge him and be like, ‘Babe, I want a sandwich’ and he’ll be like, ‘okay.’ He’s so robotic, you know, John. He’s like, ‘All right sandwich time’ then he comes back and [goes immediately back to bed].”