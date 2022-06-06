A source told Entertainment Today that Chris is paying no attention to Pinkett-Smith's "plea" for reconciliation between him and Will Smith. Photo / Getty Images

Jada-Pinkett Smith has finally broken her silence over the infamous Oscars incident that saw her husband, Will Smith, slap comedian Chris Rock on stage.

In the latest episode of her talk-show, Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith addressed the moment that shocked viewers around the world: Smith's aggressive retaliation to a joke Rock made about Pinkett-Smith's shaved head.

"Now, about Oscar night," Pinkett-Smith began, "my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

"The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that's to keep figuring this thing called life together."

However, according to Entertainment Today, Rock doesn't appear fazed by Pinkett-Smith's latest remarks.

A source told the media outlet the comedian is paying no attention to the actress' "plea" for reconciliation between him and her husband, Smith.

"He's not concerned with the Smiths at the moment," the source says. "He's touring and he's preparing for a comedy special."

The source makes special mention of how Rock is an extremely genuine person - nothing he does is phony or disingenuous - and he isn't caught up in Hollywood gossip. He is focusing on himself.

Graffiti depicting a meme showing actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock. Photo / Getty Images

Smith made a public apology to Rock and resigned from his position in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences shortly after the attack. The Academy then announced that Smith would be banned from attending any of its events for a full decade.

Prior to her direct podcast address, Pinkett-Smith had only acknowledged the incident in a subtle way, posting a quote on Instagram that read: "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it."

A source told Entertainment Today the actress was "glad that Will stood up for her" and that she was "hurt by Chris' remark".

Rock declined to press charges and has yet to officially publicly address the slap. However, he's allegedly made jokes about the night in a few shows on his stand-up tour.