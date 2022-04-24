Chris Rock's mum has weighed in on the moment Will Smith slapped her son. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Rock's mum has reacted to the moment her son was slapped by Will Smith.

Rosalie "Rose" Rock has revealed what she thinks of the moment Smith aggressively slapped her son during an interview with WIS-TV's Soda City Live.

E! News has reported that the actor's mother who is a motivational speaker said, "When Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us, but he really slapped me," she noted. "Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

She also admitted she thought it was a staged event at first "until he started with the obscenities".

Rock went on to say she has never met Smith and if she got the chance she would have "no idea" what to say except, "What in the world were you thinking?"

"You did a slap, but so many things could've happened from that," she stated. "Chris could've stepped back and fallen. You really could've been taken out in handcuffs. You didn't think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went up and made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened."

Actor Chris Rock and mum Rosalie Rock. Photo / Getty Images

The mother of 10 revealed she wasn't able to be there physically for her son following the incident, "I was not [at the Oscars] this time." Rock said, "I couldn't reach out to him at that point, there was nothing to do and that's a hard thing for a mother. No matter how old they are, they're still your babies."

Rock then revealed she was "really, really proud" of the way her son carried himself after the incident.

Smith made headlines late last month after Oscars presenter Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald appearance.

In response, Smith took to the stage to slap Rock before returning to his seat and shouting "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth" twice.

Visibly stunned, Rock continued with his presentation. Moments later, Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

Smith publicly apologised to Rock in a statement, but has reportedly failed to get in touch with the comedian personally to make amends.