Chris Rock has slammed Meghan Markle's racism claims in a new Netflix special. Photos/ Getty Images, AP

Chris Rock’s Netflix show, Selective Outrage, hit the streaming platform over the weekend and in it, the comedian took aim at Meghan Markle.

After explosively addressing the infamous Oscars slap last year, the star went on to take aim at the former Suits actress, ultimately questioning her “racism claims”.

Sharing his opinion on Meghan’s claims she was subject to racism from the Royal family after she married Prince Harry in 2018, Rock boldly stated, “some of that s*** she went through was not racism”.

He went on to say that he believes what she went through was typical in-law disagreements and said he didn’t understand why she thought it was a big deal when an unnamed member of the family allegedly made a comment about their unborn baby’s skin colour.

Rock said, “‘That’s not racist, because even Black people want to know how brown the baby is going to be. S***. We check behind them ears.”

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Supplied

He then said, “everyone is trying to be the victim, including people who know goddamn well they’re not victims.” After mentioning the Duchess specifically, he said that she “seems like a nice lady, just complaining.”

“Like, didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery,” Rock joked. “And she’s still going off complaining?”

Despite challenging the Duchess of Sussex’s claims, he said the Royal family are the “OGs of racism” and the “Sugarhill Gang of racism” before claiming that they “invested in slavery like it was Shark Tank.”

Rock’s comments come after Harry and Meghan’s bombshell 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview where Meghan claimed there were “concerns and conversations about how dark” her son Archie’s skin would be “when he’s born.”

Harry also addressed the comments while promoting his memoir Spare – which hit shelves in January – during an interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

This image released by Netflix shows promotional art for "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" a comedy special streaming live on March 4. (Netflix via AP)

When Bradby asked if the remarks were “essentially racist”, the Prince said, “The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different.

“Once it’s been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism.”

Meghan wasn’t the only person Rock took aim at in his comedy special. He also addressed the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap and blamed the outburst on the fact that Jada Pinkett Smith had an affair with a friend of the couple’s son.

He accused Smith of practising “selective outrage” over a TV interview where Pinkett Smith spoke with her husband about her affair with the singer August Alsina.

“Everybody knows what the f*** happened,” Rock told the hollering audience.

“Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that … For people that don’t know, well everybody knows, but Will Smith’s wife was f***ing her son’s friend. Okay? I normally would not talk about this s**t, but for some reason they put it on the internet. I have no idea why two talented people would do something like that. We’ve all been cheated on, everyone in here has been cheated on. None of us have ever been interviewed by the person who cheated on us on television,” he said adding, “Why would you do that?”

“She hurt him way more than he hurt me.”