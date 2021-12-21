Chris Noth sexual assault allegations: Sex and The City stars address reports

Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series The Equalizer in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. Photo / AP

Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series The Equalizer in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor. Photo / AP

The Sex and The City cast are "deeply saddened" by the allegations against their former co-star Chris Noth.

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a story reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross," Noth said in a statement to the Reporter.

Cynthia Nixon who plays Miranda on the show and reprised her role in the reboot And Just Like That posted a statement to Twitter signed off by her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis.

The statement reads:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth.

"We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences.

"We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Chris Noth axed from TV show

Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series The Equalizer in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement today that Noth would no longer be part of filming "effective immediately".

Noth has played a former CIA director on The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

Noth's representatives had no immediate comment on The Equalizer decision.

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said the reprisal of his Mr Big character on the Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That … prompted her to speak out about the actor.

Noth's demise in the first episode of the show led to widespread attention.