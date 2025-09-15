Comments on the video are squarely divided, with some praising his politically neutral “compassion”, while others deemed the dedication inappropriate.
Kirk, a far-right activist known for his inflammatory debates with students, was shot and killed while making an appearance at Utah Valley University on September 10, according to the Guardian.
A 22-year-old student, Tyler Robinson has been arrested on suspicion of a raft of charges, including aggravated murder.
The murder has inspired renewed political division in the United States thanks to Kirk’s close allyship to significant right-wing organisations and figures - including President Donald Trump.
His wife Erika Frantzve addressed his death in a video released September 12, describing her late husband as a “martyr”.
“You have no idea of the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she said.
“If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea what you have just unleashed across this entire country and this world, you have no idea.”
The Turning Point USA founder is credited with exposing many young people to populist ideological movements like Trump’s Make America Great Again.
He was a key proponent of radical conservatism in online spaces, producing his own podcast, the Charlie Kirk Show, where he shared virulently white nationalist rhetoric.
On a 2024 episode of his podcast, Kirk said the great replacement strategy “is well under way every single day in our southern border”, stoking fears that immigrants will “replace white rural America with something different”.
He was also an infamous supporter of the Second Amendment right to bear arms, a view he was reiterating in the moments before his death.