Chris Hemsworth has revealed he was "disappointed" with his earlier Thor performances. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth has revealed he was "disappointed" with his earlier Thor performances. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth is reflecting on his earlier Thor performances and the actor is not thrilled.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Marvel actor revealed he was not "stoked" with his performance in the blockbuster sequel, Thor: The Dark World.

"I was a little disappointed in what I'd done," he said. "I didn't think I grew the character in any way, I didn't think I showed an audience something unexpected and different."

The actor said by the time the third instalment of the Thor series came to fruition he felt bored with the character and wanted to shake things up.

"When Ragnarok came along, out of my own sort of frustration of what I had done — and this is not on any other director or anyone, this is my own performance — I really wanted to break the mould,"

Hemsworth and Kiwi actor and director Taika Waititi - who directed the third and upcoming fourth Thor films - had a conversation where they both revealed they were "bored" with the performance and wanted to create a more "unpredictable" version of the fictional character.

The Australian-born actor said, "we decided not to be bored and any time that feeling came into play, we'd go in a different direction."

He added his relationship with Waititi was what helped him bring the character he had envisioned to life.

"We just dismantled the character," Hemsworth said, "we wanted to have him be a little more unpredictable, we wanted him to be in a different set of circumstances than he had been in before and also have the humour come through."

The star went on to say his "great relationship" with the popular Kiwi director is how the character, Korg, came about.

As well as directing, Waititi starred alongside Hemsworth in Ragnarok as the newly developed character Korg and the two men would improvise hilarious scenes together.

"I had a great relationship with Taika and we had a great sense of humour and banter with us and I thought 'let's make sure we cram that into this space'," Hemsworth said.

Despite the rocky road to Thor's humorous character, Hemsworth said he has enjoyed his time in the Marvel universe: "I love the journey I've been on with him. Not only as Thor but just my life, the sort of two have been side by side for 10, 11 years now."

Fans can expect to see the star reprise his role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, set to be released next month.