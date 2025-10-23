According to news.com.au, Stephanie Claire-Smith offered to pay for the newlyweds to have their photos retaken and they jumped at the chance.

Chloe styled herself exactly as she had on the original day.

“We will eventually share a few photos, but now we have photos for ourselves that are private,” she said. “We can put them up in our home and keep these beautiful photos for us.”

The pair have known each other since they were children, growing up in the small Southern Australian town of Millicent before getting together in 2017.

She told the Daily Mail her new husband has been supportive since the backlash began.

“We both sat there and cried. He has been really good, really supportive and he tells me he loves me and that I’m beautiful.”

“The comments were so vile and disgusting that they had to be deleted, and eventually, the comments were turned off completely. All because I don’t fit the typical ‘WAG mould’.”

Chloe said she has been seeing a psychologist after the online abuse.

She now sees the unwanted attention as an opportunity to advocate for body positivity, 9News reports.

“I feel like this is where I’m meant to be, everything happens for a reason and it happened to me because I am the right person to advocate for it,” she said. “Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations and younger me would be so proud.”