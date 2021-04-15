Children's show Bluey slammed for 'lack of diversity'

Bluey is a popular children's show in Australia and New Zealand. Photo / ABC

An Australian journalist has criticised popular children's show Bluey, accused it of not being diverse enough.

Beverley Wang said she likes the show but it is "missing one thing".

In an article on the topic, Wang says the show lacks diversity among the characters.

"My question is this: Can Bluey be more representative? (And yes, I'm aware that Bluey's Border Collie pal Mackenzie is from New Zealand)," she wrote.

While admitting that children will not watch the show through a political lens, she added her personal thoughts, as a mother and a person of colour.

"As a parent of colour, I am always conscious of the presence — or absence — of diverse representation in kids' pop culture, what it means for children and the conversations we have around that," she added.

"I sincerely believe you don't have to be 'Other' to think about this too."

She said the show could do with depicting more diverse people.

"Where are the disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families in Bluey's Brisbane?" she wrote.

"If they're in the background, let them come forward. (Maynard, voiced by Sean Choolburra, I'm looking at you.)"

Her article has caused an uproar on social media, with many accusing her of politicising an innocent children's show, while others agree she raises a valid point that needs to be discussed.

The irony is if someone published an article saying there should be more breeds of dogs in Bluey because a lot of families have those dogs, it would get a better reaction than making the point that they should have different voices and accents because the dogs represent humans — Naaman Zhou (@naamanzhou) April 14, 2021

Just gonna put it out there but the dad from Bluey sets a playtime bar I cannot compete with pic.twitter.com/p605Z1Zh1g — Nate Bolt (@Nlbolt099) April 15, 2021

"Not. Everything. Has. To. Be. Political," one person said on Twitter.

"Why can't people just enjoy the simple things in life without viewing them through the prism of race, gender and other socio-political messages?" another one asked.

Others also came out in Wang's defence.

The amount of hate being directed at a journalist for a very gentle piece pointing out Bluey is great but maybe doesn’t represent everyone and is something to think about (something for all writers’ rooms to think about) is why this country can never have a serious conversation — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) April 14, 2021

It’s a very respectful and thoughtful take, and the point on diversity is well made (and also a point many of us parents have discussed). @beverleywang https://t.co/3j1SeQvxhc — Rob Phair (@robphair) April 14, 2021

"It was the gentlest, most soft piece about the topic and full of praise for Bluey. What is actually wrong with people that we can't talk about these things in this country?" one Twitter user said.

"Beverley Wang's observation about diversity in Bluey is a small part of an appreciative column about what the show means to her. Doesn't read like an offensive in the culture wars," another person wrote.