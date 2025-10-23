A separate source told the publication Jonas’ outburst was not “unusual”, stating “it’s about time that it’s made public”.
He co-created the show with his twin brother, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke.
The incident allegedly occurred on location in Dubrovnik, Croatia, where the cast have been filming the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix show.
According to the Dubrovnik Times, the actors were welcomed to the city by Mayor Mato Franković ahead of production beginning.
The show follows a group of North Carolina teenagers whose hunt for treasure ultimately takes them to locations across the globe, including the Bahamas and Morrocco.
It has launched the careers of several successful young actors, including Stokes, Cline and Drew Starkey, who recently starred in Queer.
Stokes and Cline’s high-profile relationship famously began on the set of the show, before they split in November 2021.
“I think they loved it because of us, but they also loved John B. and Sarah, first and foremost”, Cline told Jake Shane earlier this year, appearing on his Therapuss podcast.
The pair are reportedly on good terms and have continued to act as love interests in three subsequent seasons of the show.