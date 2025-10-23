Jonas Pate is one of the co-creators of Outer Banks, which stars Madelyn Cline. Photo / Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for Netflix

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Jonas Pate is one of the co-creators of Outer Banks, which stars Madelyn Cline. Photo / Emma McIntyre, Getty Images for Netflix

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline allegedly had to intervene after one of the co-creators of Outer Banks was aggressive towards a crew member on set.

Reports suggest executive producer Jonas Pate shook the female production assistant as he shouted at her, forcing the onlookers to separate the two.

A source told People that Pate “was screaming at the female production assistant and grabbed her by her shoulders and shook her”.

“He didn’t hurt her or try to hurt her. He just crossed a line. Putting your hands on someone is never, ever okay.”

TMZ first reported on the incident yesterday, claiming Stokes, 33, and Cline, 27, assisted in de-escalating the situation.