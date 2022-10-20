A contestant on Thursday night’s The Chase Australia has stunned host Larry Emdur with her “conspiracy theory” views.

A contestant on Thursday night’s The Chase Australia stunned host Larry Emdur by declaring the moon landing was a hoax.

Answering questions first up in the episode, new mum Laura told Emdur that she loved “conspiracy theories”.

“Aliens, love anything to do with space and all that kind of thing,” she said.

“Do you believe that man has walked on the moon?” Emdur asked.

“No,” she replied.

“Absolutely not?” Emdur said.

“No I don’t, I think that was a conspiracy,” Laura said.

“I wish you lots of luck,” Emdur said, before starting the round.

“The first person to set foot on the moon was US astronaut Neil who?” he asked.

Laura replied, “Armstrong.”

Laura said the moon landing was a ‘conspiracy’. Photo / 7News

The clip from the Seven show was posted on Reddit, described as “peak comedy”.

“She should’ve answered, ‘Actor Neil Armstrong,’” one person wrote.

“I KNOW the truth but I’m here for the money!” another said.

Someone else demanded, “Give back the $2000!”

Others said at least Laura did better than a flat-earther Millionaire Hot Seat contestant who failed her first question.

Ashleigh Koutsoukos got in a heated debate with host Eddie McGuire on the Nine show in 2020 after wearing a shirt that said “the earth is flat”.

Asked if she was passionate about the concept, she replied, “Obviously, yes. I’ve got a shirt that says it.”

McGuire continued to grill her on her theory, prompting sarcastic responses.

She laughed at the concept of space, calling it “pretty funny” and “the best joke I’ve ever heard”.

“The car in space and all that, it’s hilarious,” she said, adding there was “no curvature” anywhere on the earth.

As McGuire moved into the first question, she was asked to choose which word was spelled correctly – “missdirect”, “missfit”, “misspell” or “missnomer”.

She chose missfit. When informed the correct answer was misspell, she put her hands on her head and said, “I read it wrong.”

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon. Photo / NASA

Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.

Five crewed missions arrived in the following years.

The last time man set foot on the moon was in December 1972 during Nasa’s Apollo 17 mission.

Multiple attempts to return to the moon in the years since the end of the Cold War, including the Constellation Program in the mid-2000s, have failed to eventuate.

The latest effort, Nasa’s Artemis mission, aims to “land the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon” in 2024.