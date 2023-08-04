Kelly (Jaclyn Smith) and Sabrina (Kate Jackson) disguised themselves as veterinarians, and Jill (Farrah Fawcett-Majors) posed as a hooker in order to kidnap a ruthless kingpin's prize racehorse. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly (Jaclyn Smith) and Sabrina (Kate Jackson) disguised themselves as veterinarians, and Jill (Farrah Fawcett-Majors) posed as a hooker in order to kidnap a ruthless kingpin's prize racehorse. Photo / Getty Images

Charlie’s Angels stars Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith shared a sweet moment while making a rare public outing together.

Over the weekend, Jackson, 74, attended Smith’s, 77, son’s wedding, reports Fox News.

The former co-stars were seen grinning cheek to cheek in a clip posted on Smith’s social media.

“There is nothing like family, and ours grew this weekend! I’m so endlessly proud of my son Gaston and am wishing him and Bonnie a lifetime of happiness,” the mother gushed on Instagram.

Her son Gaston Richmond married Bonnie Lane in a lavish wedding ceremony.

Smith, who played Kelly Garret in Charlie’s Angels, looked glamorous in a sleek mint green gown embellished with sequins and feathers.

Jackson, who portrayed Sabrina Duncan in the 1970s hit series, donned a tan blazer matched with a blue top underneath and white pants. She completed the look with a pair of big brown sunglasses.

The iconic duo was snapped alongside Smith’s husband, Brad Allen.

The special reunion marked Jackson’s first public appearance in 14 years. She was last seen at Charlie’s Angels co-star Farrah Fawcett’s funeral in LA in 2009.

Smith and Jackson’s sweet moment comes 42 years after their hit show came to a close, airing from 1976 to 1981.

Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith were photographed with Smith’s husband, Brad Allen. Photos / Instagram

After the popular television series ended, Smith went on to portray Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the 1981 film Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy prior to fully embracing her career as a businesswoman.

The Charlie’s Angels alum, now aged 77, has a skincare line that her husband founded just for her, as well as a wig brand.

Farrah Fawcett-Majors, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith played undercover detectives Jill Munroe, Sabrina Duncan and Kelly Garrett of the Charles Townsend Detective Agency. Photo / Getty Images

Last year, the actress chatted to Fox News Digital about her time on the action-packed show and how she feels about it today.

When asked what she remembers most about her Charlie’s Angels experience, she simply answered with, “The girls.”

After Charlie’s Angels, Jackson last featured on Criminal Minds in 2007 and was also in an episode of Bravo’s competition show Shear Genius in 2008, hosted by her co-star Smith.