Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Charlie Sheen’s new book reconstructs his meltdown era

By Stephanie Merry
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Charlie Sheen at Netflix's "aka Charlie Sheen" World Premiere held at Netflix Tudum Theater on September 4. Photo / Getty Images

Charlie Sheen at Netflix's "aka Charlie Sheen" World Premiere held at Netflix Tudum Theater on September 4. Photo / Getty Images

When asked, most people will claim that the greatest feeling they’ve ever experienced is something like their wedding day or the birth of their children, maybe even a heroic deed.

Charlie Sheen is not one of those people.

“Sorry kids, sorry wives,” he writes in The Book of Sheen,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save