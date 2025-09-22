The son of actor Martin Sheen, Sheen shot to fame in the 80s, quickly progressing from small roles in his father’s projects to his own bonafide hits Platoon and Wall Street.

He had already become a tabloid favourite when he hit his second career peak on sitcom Two and A Half Men.

According to the Daily Mail, he was fired from the show in 2011 after a series of drug induced breakdowns.

Adams asked if it was true he was smoking 7g “rocks” of crack cocaine at the peak of his addiction.

“Well, we never took one out and put it on a scale”, the star joked, “but that was the amount that was cooked to get it into that form”.

“I remember the Jaws moment: we’re gonna need a bigger pipe.”

Now 60, Sheen has been sober since 2017 and is focused on repairing his relationships with his five children.

In his upcoming memoir The Book of Sheen, he credits daughter Sami for inspiring him to get sober, Page Six reports.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheen discussed his recent admission he has had sex with men, telling Adams the revelations were partly informed by extortion demands.

“That’s not what led the charge. That’s more of an off-label benefit to making that decision.”

Sheen said it was a “tremendous relief” to be open about the times he had “flipped the menu over” - his euphemism for his experimentation with gay sex.