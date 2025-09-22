Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Charlie Sheen says Mexican cartel once refused to sell him cocaine

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Charlie Sheen confessed that his cocaine order was so large, a drug cartel thought he must be dealing. Photo / 60 Minutes.

Charlie Sheen confessed that his cocaine order was so large, a drug cartel thought he must be dealing. Photo / 60 Minutes.

Charlie Sheen claims a Mexican cartel at one point refused to sell him cocaine because they believed he must be dealing.

Sheen told 60 Minutes Australia the cartel was stunned by the sheer size of his order.

“They had never seen someone acquiring that kind of weight. The only other

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save