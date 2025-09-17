(From left to right) Dolly Fox and Charlie Sheen in 1986. Photo / Getty Images

“Alan gave Dolly the rundown in the bar later on that same night. To her credit, she laughed and was actually flattered.”

Referencing the former president’s sex scandal with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, the former Two and a Half Men star noted that “behaviour that transformed a harmless intern a few years later into a household name” appeared to begin before Clinton was Commander-in-Chief.

Years later, Sheen was watching Clinton’s 1999 impeachment hearing while in rehab and he told his fellow patients the story about Fox.

Sheen shared the story in his memoir, noting Clinton's interest in then-girlfriend Dolly Fox. Photo / Getty Images

He wrote: “I was still pretty faded on detox meds and no one believed me. I literally said out loud to the group huddled around the TV, ‘It’s cool, I’ll put it in a book one day and you can all go f*** yourselves.’ (And here we are).”

Elsewhere in the book, Sheen recalled feeling like an outsider when he went partying with brother, Emilio Estevez, and his fellow Brat Pack stars, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy, at the height of their fame.

The Young Guns star had found company in Sean Penn’s sibling, Chris Penn - but he was left frustrated when his pal found huge success too.

He wrote: “Chris was a passenger as well on many of those nights. We were oarsmen in the same unknown boat, providing cover and comfort for each other when we needed it most. All of that changed when his film Footloose came out and was a giant hit, sending him overnight to the other side of the velvet rope.

“That one hit me the hardest — my best friend in life was suddenly one of them. I was torn between hoping he was ready for it and knowing deep down that he wasn’t.

“As those nights escalated, I remained an invisible valet carrying the bags for a clob of celebrity that had the masses hypnotised. I wanted to be told just once by their babe-squad that I mattered too.

“Knowing it wouldn’t happen until my celebrated film had a line around the block required a patience I hadn’t developed yet. To be in the crush of LA’s insane mid-eighties club scene with Rob Lowe and a bevy of gorgeous gals was like being shipwrecked with a fat guy — you’re gonna starve.

“Feeling like an afterthought in those vibrant settings lit a fire in me you could see from the f****** moon. My inner bear had officially been poked.”