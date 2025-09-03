Advertisement
Character.AI fake celebrity chatbots sent risque messages to teens on top AI app

By Nitasha Tiku
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Character.AI chatbots, mimicking celebrities, engaged in inappropriate conversations with teens, raising safety concerns. Photo / 123RF

Character.AI became one of the world’s most popular artificial intelligence apps by letting tens of millions of users, many in their teens, text and talk to chatbot versions of celebrities and fictional characters.

Those friendly chatbots can easily veer into topics unsafe for minors.

AI-generated chatbots using the names

