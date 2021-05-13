Channel 9 presenter Reid Butler struck by bird poo live on air

Australian TV presenter hit by bird poo live on air. Video / @reid_butler9

A television news reporter found himself in a spot of mess when a bird pooped on him live on air.

Channel 9 Melbourne reporter Reid Butler was doing a live cross on the network on Wednesday afternoon when the bird made a beeline for his bonce.

But only the most eagle-eyed viewer would have noticed. Butler was almost unflappable as his feathered friend deposited the package.

Channel 9 reporter Reid Butler's live bird poo incident. Photo / Twitter

Butler was standing outside Southern Cross Station being interviewed live about some possible hot spots visited by people who has tested positive for coronavirus.

First and hopefully last time I cop a face full of bird poo midway through a @9NewsMelb live cross. 🐦 Going to buy a lotto ticket. Also, camo Trav is a legend for cleaning me up while the grab was playing. 🙏😂 pic.twitter.com/lPyyQuxjSD — Reid Butler (@reid_butler9) May 12, 2021

He described the railway lines that were affected. As he mentioned the Craigieburn line he stumbled for a beat: the gift from above had just been delivered to give him a face full of faeces.

He valiantly tried to brush the poo away from his forehead as he continued talking, pushing it into his hair.

Butler's camera operator dived in when the shot cut back to the studio, cleaning the reporter's forehead and readjusting his hair.

By the time the presenters switched back to Butler he was as clean as a whistle.

"First and hopefully last time I cop a face full of bird poo midway through a live cross," he wrote on Twitter.

"Going to buy a lotto ticket. Also, camo Trav is a legend for cleaning me up while the grab was playing."