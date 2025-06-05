News.com.au has reached out to Channel 10 for comment.

Once an iconic mainstay of current affairs television Down Under, the show has struggled in recent years to keep hold of its audience as viewing habits have shifted from live free-to-air TV to streaming.

Ratings for the show, which made its debut in 2009, have halved in recent years and sparked numerous rumours about its demise which Channel 10 have previously denied.

Rumours emerged as recently as March when Channel 10’s former news editor said “shrinking budgets” had left the future of the show in doubt.

“With audiences shrinking across the board and the subsequent cost-cutting, it’s hard to be optimistic [about the future of the show],” he told the Daily Mail.

“Budgets have always been important. In the old days, they were a starting point – and, if the show was successful, complaints of overspending were often muted. We may even have been extravagant at times, but we could afford to be. But there’s no money anymore and very little fun,” he added.

On Thursday, entertainment expert Peter Ford told 3AW Breakfast he believed the show would be gone “sooner rather than later”, and would be replaced by a show based in Sydney.

“I don’t think The Project will see the year out,” Ford insisted.

Broadcast television has struggled across the board in recent years with the shift to streaming.

Last year, Channel 10 quietly removed The Masked Singer, The Bachelor and Gladiators from its schedule.