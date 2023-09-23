Nick Afoa. Photo / TVNZ

Nick Afoa shot to fame in 2013, being cast as The Lion King’s Simba for the West End, Sydney and Auckland shows. He starred in the iconic and highly coveted role for seven years before his departure in March 2020.

And while the rumour mill was sent into overdrive following the theatre star’s swift West End exit, it turns out all wasn’t what it seemed.

Entertainment Editor Jenni Mortimer sat down with the Celebrity Treasure Island star to find out why he tossed his pants to the side of stage, his battles since then, and the major role he’s just landed.

In 2002 all eyes were on Nick Afoa, who appeared destined to be the next big thing in rugby, as the young Aucklander shot up through the grades and into the national secondary school’s squad.

And while rugby was indeed his passion, music was always there for Afoa, quietly nagging away in the background and eventually revealing itself as the 37-year-old’s true calling.

“It [music] became an intentional decision after I couldn’t pursue my childhood dream of rugby, but I think it was always a part of who I was,” Afoa admits, adding some of his earliest memories were singing in front of his church at age 6.

Afoa admits that suiting up for a rugby game came easier than standing centre stage and singing, due largely to shyness, and there was always a tricky balance between the two.

“I’d finish 1st XV rugby training and I’d go and rehearse for the school production,” he recalls.

And that juggle has continued into the star’s adult years, with him now managing the roles of husband, father to an 18-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, reality TV star, actor and theatre star.

But all of his worlds somehow continue to flow in harmony – including his love story.

“She [Afoa’s wife Josslynn] was playing Nala and I was playing Simba and we worked together. So we met in Sydney and now we’ve got married and we’ve got a baby. So, it’s quite special.”

But after seven years playing Simba, Afoa and his wife decided to leave London – and that Lion King casting behind - but why?

While the internet has its theories, including a stripping mishap, Afoa says it was all part of a very valuable lesson for him – be careful what you post online.

“You know, I learned a valuable lesson about what you share on Facebook, eh,” he laughs, recalling a post where he shared his thoughts and learnings from his time in London which he says was taken out of context, leading some to believe he had been fired from the sought-after gig.

(L-R) Miss Saigon's Kimberley Hodgson, Nick Afoa, Abigail Adriano, Seann Miley Moore, Laurence Mossman. Photo / Supplied

“Not everyone is going to take the message that you intend to share. Because I wanted to share a reflection piece about my life. I thought I was going to better my career - I really went overseas to learn about who I was, underwent some therapy while I was in the UK, dealt with some big giants in my life, metaphorically, and came back home and I wrote about it.”

Within that reflection, Afoa shared a moment on stage where his pants began to come loose and he was forced to make a choice about what to do next.

“I’m staying connected to the character. And long story short, the pants fell off - they fell down. And rather than stop the show, I take them off and I throw them into the wing,” he recalls.

“And everyone loves it because it’s live theatre, you know? And the crowd is going crazy too - for their own reasons, but I am wearing tights underneath. Then it finishes and there’s that moment where I’m like, ‘Shucks, did I do the right thing?’ I followed what I thought was the right thing to do.”

And despite some reports suggesting that Afoa’s bosses were angered by the situation, Afoa says they actually called him to thank him.

“My producers and bosses called me after the show and they’re like, ‘Thank you, you carried on with the show.”

Afoa then says he made the decision it was time to leave and any rumours still swirling about stripping-based reprimanding were simply “not the case.”

But beginning his post-Simba life back in New Zealand, he admits it’s been a whole new starter game.

“We came back to New Zealand to settle down - we’ve since had a baby. The theatre scene has been hot and cold, but I’ve taken part in some really cool local projects.”

But it’s not been without its challenges, and Afoa says while he doesn’t want to feed the story of the struggling actor, he does admit that it’s been tough at times.

“Initially I was like, ‘Shucks, I’m a struggling actor. I did need the money, but it was about way more than that,” he shares.

The career gap and the need to provide for his young family was another big reason Afoa said yes to Celebrity Treasure Island. “Being an actor and artist in between jobs with a temp job and knowing that this could also at the same time be an amazing experience and be a way that I can pay my rent and feed my family, was great.”

His overarching view remained the same; “something really good could come from it”.

It was just moments before he forfeited his phone and all communications to go on CTI that “something really good” did happen.

Afoa learned he had nabbed the role of John, the best friend of the lead character, in the show Miss Saigon at the Sydney Opera House - and just like that, his latest casting was confirmed and signed on the dotted line.

“An old dance instructor who was in The Lion King is co-directing and she just sent me a message saying, ‘We’re trying to cast this, and we can’t find our guy. We think you might be right for it. We’ll fly you over and you can sing in front of our panel and see where it goes.”

Nick Afoa and his team on Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / TVNZ - Matt Klitscher

So Afoa flew over to Sydney for the audition, where he says he felt instantly “connected” to the script and the role.

“They pretty much told me [as] I was leaving for the airport, to come back and they said, ‘Look, we love what you did with the character. We know that you’ve done a professional role for eight years. Do what you need to do to get, get fit. And we’ll see you here in June.”

According to Afoa, this new chapter in Sydney is not only a full circle moment, it’s all about making the most of everything that’s coming his way.

“Heading into this chapter of my life is going to be a lot healthier and happier for my family - my daughter’s almost walking and it’s going to be so different to 10 years ago.

“My family gets to stay together. I get to do something that I love. So just looking forward to this little chapter and making the most of it because it’s going to fly,” he shares.

“I’m grateful. It’s another step in the direction of where God’s taking my family.”

