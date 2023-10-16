Laura Daniel and Steve Price clashed in tonight's episode of Treasure Island. Photo / TVNZ

A major backstabbing plot absolutely no one knew about explodes on tonight’s episode of Treasure Island, but first, we stumble our way into Turia Schmidt-Peke’s discovery.

Hunting for a clue in the trees, she reminds the insects that she’s not Paris and they’re not bed bugs so she’s going to need some personal space, and once they give it to her, it’s back to business. “This playing card is the ace up your sleeve you’ll need come the final treasure hunt. It allows its holder to slow another player down in the race to find the curried treasure. Keep it safe. Keep it secret.”

But the race feels further away than Christmas vacation right now, so it’s off to Camp Weka, where it’s more awkward than having the birds-and-bees chat with your teenager.

Nick Afoa and Steve Price think everyone is scheming against them, which is completely wild because they’re only the biggest threats in the game, and no one knows that more than Mel Homer: “Look at yourselves. You’re winning everything, you’re strong physically, you’re strong mentally - that’s probably why you’re getting put up for things.”

It’s the perfect time for Laura Daniel to stir the pot, as she says, “It’s kinda hard because you guys seem pretty clearly aligned,” and Price immediately grabs his microphone, or rather, his wooden spoon, and gets ready for his big moment.

Everyone hush, Steve Price has the talking stick . Photo / TVNZ

“We’re not aligned,” he tells Daniel, further explaining to the confession cam, “My alliance with Nicko is respect.” That’s right, R-E-S-P-E-C-T - let’s find out what it means to thee. “It’s not alignment, we’re just not stupid.”

Personally, I love this remix, but Daniel does not, and cryptically tells the confession cam, “There’s been a huge change and it’s kinda hard to watch.” I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen enough of these to know exactly what’s going on. This is a love triangle.

Just like Ross saying Rachel’s name at he and Emily’s wedding, chaos ensues and Price tries to get himself out of it by explaining that he really does love the castaways but no one is putting an alliance ring on his finger. “Aligning and all of this stuff - to me, I don’t sit comfortably with that.”

It was almost his king-maker moment, but then he tells the castaways, “I’ve had experiences in my life and it’s bulls**t. I’ve been in situations where I’ve done my absolute best to support people, and then behind your back, they’re absolutely stabbing you to death, and I see that here.”

The mic drops, the crickets sing, no one really knows why he said it and Daniel is feeling so attacked she takes off crying. The tears cause him to flick like a switch, and bad-boy Price returns to his original form of teddy bear. Phew.

Nature is healing. Photo / TVNZ

Meanwhile, down at the water, Schmidt-Peke keeps the promise she made to Eli Matthewson during the last face-off and shares her advantage, but their meeting is interrupted by our grumpy dictator James Mustapic, who realises being a grump is only fun if you get attention - duh - so he angrily emerges: “All right, let me see the scroll.”

If anyone was winning an award for best entrances this season, you know who our top pick would be.

Schmidt-Peke shares her advantage and says, “I was hoping it was an advantage for a challenge because honestly, I feel like we’re all up on the chopping block today if Steve or Nick win.” It’s awkward because it’s true, and the trio come to one conclusion. Run.

James could take down Steve with this killer look alone. Photo / TVNZ

Kidding, that was a joke, everyone calm down. They actually decide they have to win today’s face-off, which feels far more on brand.

Arriving at the challenge, host Jayden Daniels reveals the castaways must swim out to a pontoon and memorise corresponding symbols and numbers on a wheel before heading back to shore. Using the wheel combinations, they unlock a chest and solve the word puzzle inside. The winner is granted immunity, elimination-round pickings and the only thing they actually care about, some pasta and wine.

It’s all very bellissimo, and the cherry on top comes when Price goes rogue, pulling out a scroll that gives him a one-minute head-start. It’s more impressive than the All Blacks’ win over the weekend.

This man must be a Leo. Photo / TVNZ

Once everyone else is in the game, things take a bad turn for the league legend with the wrong key unlocked, and he’s forced to swim back out to the pontoon.

It’s a moment that gives Schmidt-Peke, Homer and Afoa time to take over the game, and both unlock their boxes. While Afoa is scratching his head, Schmidt-Peke realises the word is ‘maunga’ and takes out the win yet again. Price is absolutely devastated, and we consider playing My Heart Will Go On to soften the blow.

Meanwhile, two-time victor Schmidt-Peke decides to take Matthewson and Homer with her to have their delicious kai, and reveals she might put Homer up against Price in the elimination round. Homer is simply not going to take that lying down, and says her fellow castaway should definitely put up “Nick and Steve”.

Speaking of, back at camp, Afoa and Price are having a little chit-chat, and the Lion King star reveals to the confession cam that even though the league legend doesn’t believe in alliances, he’s got one with Afoa.

Just two lads having lad chat about lad things. Photo / TVNZ

“It took a while to sort of make it official,” he says, adding, “I kind of had to be the one to initiate, like, ‘Bro, we probably need to make this official’,” and it honestly sounds harder than trying to lock down your situationship.

Afoa says they should offer Schmidt-Peke a clue in exchange for not putting them up, but Price doesn’t think that’s the smartest idea. Unfortunately for Price, Afoa is feeling rebellious and does it anyway.

It works in favour of the musical theatre star, but not for the reason he thought, as Schmidt-Peke explains how she wants a Māori or Pasifika person to win this season of Treasure Island.

At the elimination round, the actress announces it’s Steve Price, battling it out for the Child Cancer Foundation, against Mel Homer, battling it out for the The Aunties.

It’s a challenge of balance and memory as they must balance on a wobbling beam and stack a series of squares in a specific order. After a little whoopsie, realising they don’t have the right order, Price course-corrects, but he gets it wrong and it’s Homer who takes out the win.

He went rogue, now he's going home. Photo / TVNZ

“Bless his heart, love him to bits, but get out, Steve,” Mustapic tells the confession cam, and I approve this message.

With teddy bear Price going home, Homer is sitting pretty with another scroll. “Solve the riddle to find the location of a game-changing advantage. Where one seeks cover from the wind and the rain, searching here will not be in vain,” she reads.

I’m prepared to give up my mirror if it means finding out what this is earlier.

