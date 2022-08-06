Celebrity Treasure Island 2022. Video / Supplied

Celebrity Treasure Island has unveiled the final five competitors for this year's season of the popular show.

From an iconic sports commentator to a successful entrepreneur, they'll join the rest of the contestants on the beach to battle it out for $100,000 for their charity of choice.

First up is the man of many arts, Eds Eramiha. Best known for his acting and television presenting, the star has his sights set on the role of camp mediator, balancer and kaitiaki – guardian - as he attempts to find the treasure. He's looking forward to meeting new people and getting outside of his comfort zone for his chosen charity, New Zealand Mental Health Awareness.

Actor Eds Eramiha is competing for New Zealand Mental Health Awareness. Photo / TVNZ

Next up is someone who will give host Matt Chisholm a run for his money when it comes to commentating the challenges. Say hello to Jesse Tuke. The well-known sports commentator might not have made it to all his pre-show gym sessions and admits he has a "small bicep problem", but he grew up outdoors, so he's pretty comfortable in the elements as he competes to take home the prize money for his brother, elite sailor Blair Tuke's charity, Live Ocean.

The mullet, the moustache, the myth: Dr Joel Rindelaub has been credited as New Zealand's newest science celebrity and now he's ready to prove just how cool science can be. After moving from the US to Aotearoa in 2017, the science guy is ready to face his biggest competition, the "taller, funnier, fitter version of me", Guy Montgomery, in the name of his chosen charity, South Auckland House of Science. Plus, he's excited to get out of Auckland.

New Zealand's newest science celebrity, Dr. Joel Rindelaub, is competing for South Auckland House of Science. Photo / TVNZ

Shortland Street legend, motivational speaker and self-professed "princess", Lynette Forday is the next castaway who, despite loving her home comfortsm is determined to hunt down the treasure. You only live once after all, she says. The actress is planning to bring home the gold for the Sticks 'n' Stones charity which is very close to her heart as it supports children who are being bullied, something she experienced as a child.

Shortland Street legend and motivational speaker, Lynette Forday is competing for the Sticks 'n' Stones charity. Photo / TVNZ

And last, but certainly not least, is Iyia Liu - entrepreneur and the best friend of last year's finalist Edna Swart. She is competing for Ronald McDonald House Auckland, and the question on everyone's minds will be: is she going to play a similar game to her BossBabe bestie, or is she bringing a new ruthless tactic into the game? According to Liu, her only tactic is the bug spray packed in her bag.

Entrepreneur Iyia Liu is competing for Ronald McDonald House Auckland. Photo / TVNZ

The final five contestants join the likes of ZM's Cam Mansel, Olympic bronze medallist Dylan Schmidt, Outrageous Fortune star Siobhan Marshall and more to compete for their chosen charity.

However, unlike last year when all 21 contestants entered at the same time, this season there is a twist.

Day one of the competition will see only 18 of the 21 contestants enter the game; the remaining three will enter as intruders.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how Mike King, Ron Cribb and Dame Susan Devoy are planning to surprise their fellow castaways, but one thing is for sure, expect the unexpected.

• Celebrity Treasure Island is coming soon to TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+